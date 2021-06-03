ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 13,471 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.97%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
