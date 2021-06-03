ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 13,471 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

