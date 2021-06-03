Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

UNVR opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

