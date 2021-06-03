Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 5,195 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,712 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

