Cibc World Markets Corp Has $380,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,834 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of PCH opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.70. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

