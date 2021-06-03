Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $412,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.