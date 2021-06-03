Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.92 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

