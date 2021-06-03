Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 85 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.