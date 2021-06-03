Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $0.89. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 409.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NYSE:XEC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.