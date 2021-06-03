Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.00. Cineplex shares last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 1,141,101 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.2198616 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

