Citigroup Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $50.30

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $50.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a PE ratio of -21.60.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in XPeng by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after purchasing an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

