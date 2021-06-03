Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,616. Clarus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.28 million, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

