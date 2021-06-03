Claude Mongeau Buys 78,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.31 billion and a PE ratio of -40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.2823022 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.46%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

