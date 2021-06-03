ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CLRO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,005 shares of company stock worth $116,201 over the last ninety days. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

