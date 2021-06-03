Clever DeFi Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $10,466.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00005021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00314548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00254325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.01140395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,627.06 or 0.99831159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032671 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

