Cloopen Group (RAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Cloopen Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE RAAS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective on the stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

