Coastal Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. GoodRx comprises 1.7% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 2,056,749 shares valued at $75,092,010. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

GDRX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 27,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,615. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

