Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

