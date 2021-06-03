Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

