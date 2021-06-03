CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

CWBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

CohBar stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

