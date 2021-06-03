Color Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,768.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,852.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.21 or 0.01855105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00481471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001484 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

