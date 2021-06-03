Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.55. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 295,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,227,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.