Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

