Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,781 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62.

