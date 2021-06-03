CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at €67.60 ($79.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €70.65. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.