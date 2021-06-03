Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $704.89 million, a P/E ratio of -160.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

