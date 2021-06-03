Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Trading Up 0.3%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $676,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $190,000.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.