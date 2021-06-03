Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 188,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

