Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.38. Constellium shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 17,442 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
