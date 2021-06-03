Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.38. Constellium shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 17,442 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

