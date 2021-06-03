Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

