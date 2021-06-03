Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 504,646 shares.The stock last traded at $17.89 and had previously closed at $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,252,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.