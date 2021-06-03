ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 230. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ConvaTec Group traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 504947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 1.39%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.