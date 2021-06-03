Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells C$41,500.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,780.55.
CVE CGP opened at C$4.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.67 million and a PE ratio of -22.33.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
