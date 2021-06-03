Cornichon One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,305.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Cornichon has a market cap of $2.16 million and $2,305.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 17,377,521 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

