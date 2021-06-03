Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$6.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

Several analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.96.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8108325 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.