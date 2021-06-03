Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) vs. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cricut and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 25.82% 20.30% 17.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cricut and Energy Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 8.60 $154.58 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.54 $26.39 million $0.50 39.74

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Recovery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cricut and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 0 0 6 0 3.00 Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, suggesting a potential downside of 24.10%. Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.22%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Cricut.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Cricut on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps. The company also provides spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. In addition, it offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing, as well as to reduce waste, redundancy, and indirectly lower emissions associated with hydraulic fracturing; and products for use in the gas processing, chemical processing, and hydraulic fracturing applications. The company provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger (PX), PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold trademarks to large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and aftermarket customers. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

