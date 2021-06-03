Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Up 5.8%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.53. 37,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 853,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.
A number of research firms have commented on CRTO. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 12.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
