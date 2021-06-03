Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Up 5.8%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.53. 37,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 853,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of research firms have commented on CRTO. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 12.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

