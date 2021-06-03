Critical Analysis: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) vs. Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.83% N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.12% 9.59% 0.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Valley Bank and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $109.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.78 $3.25 million N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 5.20 $331.15 million $3.73 32.62

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

