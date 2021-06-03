Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $554.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.80 million and the highest is $564.10 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,561. Crocs has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

