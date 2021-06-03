Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.78. Cronos Group shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 70,603 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,980 shares of company stock worth $20,125,703. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.