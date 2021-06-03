Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 2.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.77 and last traded at C$9.95. Approximately 803,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 836,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cronos Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.