Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 7,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.