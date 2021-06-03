Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.26.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

