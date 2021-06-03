Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

