Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $247,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,415,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,971,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,466 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,036,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $27.49 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

