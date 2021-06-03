Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.