Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,900 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $35,732,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

