CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.1% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

