CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

