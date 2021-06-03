D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $214,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 21.06 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.79 and a 1 year high of 21.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,179.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

