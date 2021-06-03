D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $138,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

NYSE ADT opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.29. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

In related news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

